A gas cylinder that exploded at the Four Point By Sheraton Hotel, Oniru in Victoria Island, Lagos, while some artisans were doing some welding in the hotel premises, caused some extensive damages to parked cars and injuries to several people nearby.

The explosion occurred at about 12:35 pm, causing panic in the area.

Room and car windows were shattered by the explosion.

According to Director General Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr. Femi Oke-Osayintolu: “The situation is under control as a combined effort of the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), Nigeria Police alongside staff of the hotel are on ground to ensure a swift recovery.

“A total of three people sustained severe injuries as a result of the blast and two have been rushed to Lagos Island General hospital for intensive care by LASEMA Ambulance Unit while one was rushed to a nearby private hospital”.

Watch the video of the injured after the explosion shared by Olalemi:

Moments after the Gas Explosion at Four Points By Sheraton pic.twitter.com/vWtpCm655c — Adeyemi Olalemi 🇳🇬 (@yemi4tweet) December 4, 2019