Justice A.O. Musa of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Bwari, has convicted five Abuja-based internet fraudsters to different jail terms.

They were prosecuted by Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The first set of the convicts comprised, Asiriuwa Jimon (alias Robin Anthony), Ayo Balogun Richard (alias Jessca Betty) and Nwegbediegwu Chekwubechukwu Josephat.