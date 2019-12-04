A 42-year-old man, Obinna Adindu, was on Wednesday docked at a Federal High Court in Lagos, over a drug trafficking charge preferred against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The defendant is standing trial on a one-count charge of allegedly exporting 1.62kg of heroin.

The Prosecutor, Mr. Abu Ibrahim, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 12. He said that Adindu was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, during the outward clearance of passengers onboard a Lufthansa Airline flight to Frankfurt in Germany.

Ibrahim said that about 1.62kg of heroin was recovered from the defendant during clearance.

According to the prosecutor, heroin is a narcotic listed in the NDLEA schedule as restricted by law and trafficking in same contravenes the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Liman granted him bail in the sum of N3 million with two sureties in like sum. He adjourned the case until Feb. 5, 2020 for trial.