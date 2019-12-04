The General Manager, Ogun State Television (OGTV), Basorun Festus Kehinde, has described community media as an avenue used to enlighten people, with the provision of timely and relevant information, concerning their socio-political environment and sustaining cultural values.

Kehinde made this known during the 28th Anniversary/Celebration of a community Prestige Newspaper, held on Monday at the Press Centre, Iwe-Iroyin, Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State.

According to him, the Community Media are also powerful agents of social change, used to mobilise the populace in supporting the government and commercial development projects, adding that they are key agents of participatory development.

“The role of the community media in Rwanda was identified as the major catalyst for the ethnic cleansing and genocide that threatened the very existence of that nation in 1994.

“No wonder there was a major outcry in Nigeria when it was proposed that a community radio be established to control activities of nomadic herdsmen who frequently clashed with farmers in their quest before pasture for their herds. Herein lies the dangerous roles of community media when not properly controlled.

“In the contemporary world, such element of the power of the media has become more entrenched in the minds of people and has also advanced in terms of practice and in the various options available for people’s consumption.

“We have identified that community media play alternative, oppositional, participatory and collaborative roles in our national development,” he said.

The Police Public Relation Officer DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in his speech, gave different tips for security watch, that one should not be careless about security issues in his community most especially at night.

“If in the night, your generator suddenly went off, do not go out to check it, especially if you just serviced it. This is one of the new ways, kidnappers used to attack people.

“If also you hear the tap running in the night, don’t go out to check it with the attempt to lock it, leave it until the following day, and you will pump another one. This is a plot to kidnap people by kidnappers” he said.

The PPRO, also advised the people to always mind what they say and how they say it outside, especially when on a phone call and when in religious centres.

“If you’re moving and observe that someone is following you, drive to a place and allow the person to go or if you’re going to your house, you can drive past your house. One needs to be security conscious.

“Soon the new Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Erimson, will come up with a flier with all phone numbers of all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and the control rooms around the State”. He hinted

The Publisher, Prestige Newspapers, Mr Dada Olanipekun, in his own remarks, also urged the Department of Security Service (DSS) to obey court rulings, and release Omoyele Sowore.

He also called on the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade to release Agba Jalingo, who was detained for criticising his government.