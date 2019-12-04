Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, said that Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has been doing well and might be a threat to his team in the upcoming match on Wednesday.

Grealish has four goals and three assists in his last eight games for Dean Smith’s side.

Lampard added that he feels his good form, and might see him get a first England call up.

And Lampard’s team will be looking to nullify his threat, after two consecutive league defeats, when the two sides meet on Wednesday.

“I think he’s doing it,” Lampard said of Grealish putting himself in the debate for a Three Lions call-up, in quoted reported by Goal.

“He’s playing at a level now where he is obviously forcing himself into the argument. It’ll probably be a matter of time. I never want to tell Gareth what to do but his performances at the moment of a really high level. He’s a big threat for us and a fantastic player. His game has really come on. He is a joy to watch when he’s not against you because he moves so well with the ball. He’s a really good player.”