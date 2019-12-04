Cardi B defends husband amid cheating rumour

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 11:22 am | Entertainment, News

The American rapper, Cardi B defended her husband, Offset after speculations that he might be cheating on her.According to The Shaderoom, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend took to Instagram earlier this morning to post a video showing that the Migos rapper allegedly slid into her direct messages on the social platform to tell her, “Miss u fr.”

In the Instagram post, Tekashi’s girlfriend wrote, “Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don’t respect her??????? There [is] a lot of sh-t I haven’t exposed yet, but there’s a time for that.” She even quoted one of Cardi B’s verses from a line in a Pardison Fontane’s single “Backin’ It Up,” writing: “I’m the QUEEN of talking shit now I’m backing it up.”

However, the 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram to shut the rumors down and let the public know that Offset’s social media pages had been hacked.

“Just woke up and we dealing with this sh-t,” Cardi wrote alongside an Instagram video showing a page of Offset’s Twitter account privacy settings. According to the video Cardi posted, they were attempting to reset or change his password.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5pJe8dB2RJ/
In a lengthier video, where she gives more insight and context into the situation, Cardi says: “Hey guys, so as you can see, this guy’s Instagram has been hacked. We look crazy, we just woke up. We’ve been sick throughout the whole damn night […] Anyways, you know, I know babe, you’ve done some dumb sh-t. Everybody knows he’s done some dumb sh-t. But come on now, [he’s] not dumb, he’s not crazy, we’ve been so good, we had a sweet weekend, our life has been good, he’s not going to play himself like that. That’s why I’m not going to entertain that, that’s why I’m not getting rowdy. Simple as that.””Go ahead y’all,” Offset says in the background as he holds their baby girl, Kulture.As fans may recall, this isn’t the first time the couple has had to publicly deal with infidelity allegations. In December of last year, Cardi B announced that she was splitting with her then-fiance after rumors of him cheating surfaced online.

