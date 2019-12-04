Umma-Kalsum Buratai, National President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), on Wednesday donated food items, clothing materials and tricycles to less privileged, physically challenged persons and widows in Kaduna.

The items donated to over 500 beneficiaries in three different communities include bags of rice, maize, and millet, pasta, noodles, detergent, groundnut oil, and wrappers.

Also, over 50 physically challenged persons were given tricycles to aid their mobility.

The communities are Destitute Colony in Kano Road in Kaduna North Local Government Area as well as Kadaure and Kyauta communities in Chikun Local Government Area.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, Buratai said that the gesture was part of NAOWA’s charity outreach commemorating the ongoing 2019 Chief of Army Staff Conference in Kaduna.

She urged the people to pray for God’s continuous protection for her husband in the discharge of his duties.

She also called on other well-meaning Nigerians to extend help and assistance to the less privileged especially in the area of health.

Receiving the items at the colony, the Leader of the crippled persons, Abdullahi Sama’ila, appreciated the gesture, adding that such gesture would discourage begging among the less privileged persons.

He said that they were ready to stop begging if government could support them with capital to start businesses.

“Here in our midst, there are cripples who, at some time, were given tricycles to earn a living, but that kind of support has not been sustained. Others contributed money and rented a shop but they lacked the capital to run the shop,” he said.

While appreciating the donation of tricycles to the crippled persons, Sama’ila said “virtually all of us here crawl to support ourselves in this place but these tricycles will ease our movements. We are very grateful.”

He also thanked the Chief of Army Staff for his efforts at sustaining peace, especially in Kaduna.

“Peace is very important. During crisis, we are the most affected, because as people living with disabilities, we cannot escape from danger,” he explained.

At Kadaure community, the District Head, Alhaji Magaji Ibrahim, said that the donation of the food items, wrappers and detergent was commendable and prayed for the success of her husband.

While receiving the items, one of the beneficiaries, Salamatu Haruna, who broke into tears, appreciated the gesture and prayed God to replenish the pocket of the donor.

Also at Kyauta community, the District Head, Idris Zubairu, received the donations of 141 bags of grains and other items.