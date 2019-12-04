Bose Ransome-Kuti, wife of the late human rights activist, Beko Ransome-Kuti is dead.
She died last night at the age of 74 years.
Bose died of complication from brain surgery, at a hospital in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.
Details later…
