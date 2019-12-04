Anchor University has hosted the technical & administrative meeting of the executives and members of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers as part of the plans for the institute’s international conference to be held in the University next year.

The meeting held on Saturday, 30th November 2019, began with IEEE’s executives paying a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor’s office where they registered their commitment to work with and help promote the vision of the Anchor University.

According to the leaders of the IEEE’S team Engr. Tunde Salihu and Engr. Isaac Adekanye, the institute is committed to the MoU signed with Anchor University and promised to support the promotional efforts of the University.

In his words, “IEEE is grateful that there is a University like AUL in Nigeria. We are surprised to see the quality learning environment here and we believe that our relationship is bound to bring huge results nationally and globally,” he said.

In his address to the team, the Vice-Chancellor expressed his appreciation to IEEE while expressing Anchor University’s joy to be a part of a notable association like IEEE. In the Vice-Chancellor’s words; “our focus in AUL is to be a global player, and this fact has continued to drive our partnership and collaboration efforts with different organisations across the world. We believe that our relationship with IEEE will also advance the purpose of the institute nationally and globally.”

After the courtesy call, the University community joined the executives and other members of the association for a technical meeting. At the meeting, the VC delivered a paper titled; The Interaction of Engineering and Mathematics in Human Activities.

In his paper, he spoke about how Engineering and Mathematical precisions have continued to improve and ease human activities.

However, he spoke on the need for scientists to continue to prioritise human wellbeing and health over inventions. He also warned on the threats of attempting to replace humans with machines.

The Head, Mathematical Sciences Department, Dr Odili, J.O spoke on Breaking New Frontiers in Computing in the 21st Century.

The meeting ended with an administrative session where members of the University’s staff and students were registered as members of the institute.