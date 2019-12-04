The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC prosecution witness, Udom Idongesit, in the case of an alleged N1.4 billion money laundering involving Paul Usoro, President, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, on Wednesday, told Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos how a sum of N700 million was paid into Usoro’s account.

He alleged that the money was paid on the instruction of Linus Nkan, a former Accountant-General, Akwa Ibom State.

Usoro was first arraigned before Justice Muslim Hassan of the same court on December 18, 2018.

He was later re-arraigned on Friday, March 1, 2019 before Justice Aikawa on a 10- count charge.