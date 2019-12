Father of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel is dead.

Pa Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, was said to have died on Sunday, according to Emmanuel’s aide, Aniekeme Finbarr.

Nkanang died on Sunday at the age of 90.

“Gabriel Nkanang, the eldest son of the late Nkanang, has been authorised by the family to make public the news of his death,” the statement said.

“Burial arrangements will be announced by the family,” it added.