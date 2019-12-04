Senator Smart Adeyemi has taken the oath as a member of the 9th Senate, representing Kogi West.
He replaced Dino Melaye, whom he thrashed in the rerun election ordered by the Court of Appeal.
In the election held on 16 November and concluded on 30 November Adeyemi polled 88,373 votes while Melaye recorded 62,133 votes, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Adeyemi, a former president of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, was a member of the Senate between 2007 and 2015.
