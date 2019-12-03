By Richard Elesho

Good Governance for Kogi, a pressure group, has called on the State Governor Yahaya Bello to extend the sack of political appointees in his government to commissioners and local government administrators without delay.

This is contained in a statement signed by leader of the group, Mr. Joseph Ali who further advised the governor to appointment technocrats to replace them.

He described the governor as a good leader that listened to the cry of the people.

“Most of the commissioners and administrators have over stay their usefulness and they need to be replaced with people that will help the governor to move the state forward.

“The governor has done well for given them the opportunity to serve in his government, many of them are not productive at all,” the statement added.

The group commended the governor for sacking other political appointees, stressing that many of them should not be considered for reappointment.

The group also called on the governor to conduct local government election so that whoever is elected as a local government chairman can be a legitimate occupant of the office and not an impostor