A new track entitled “MMA MMA” by Flavour and Chidinma is here for music lovers. The record is off their newly released EP, ‘4o Yrs (Everlasting)‘.
The video was shot and directed by Clarence Peters and produced by Masterkraft.
Tuesday, December 3, 2019 11:01 am | Entertainment
