A US Federal Appeal court ordered Deutsche Bank and Capital One to comply with a US House subpoena seeking a broad range of financial documents related to President Trump and his businesses.

A three-judge panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled 2-1 in favor of ordering “prompt compliance” with the subpoenas from the House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees.

The ruling is a blow to the president’s efforts to fight off all congressional oversight of his business dealings and personal finances.—-thehill.com