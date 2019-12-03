Donald Trump just can’t help being the impulsive Donald Trump. In London to attend a fractious NATO summit at its 70th anniversary, the US President ignored the guard rails and came out to endorse Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, nine days to election.

Johnson had reportedly pleaded with Trump before Trump’s arrival to avoid dabbling into the country’s election slated for 12 December. Trump also affirmed the understanding when he said he would not complicate the election by getting involved on his trip.

Despite the promise, he appeared to endorse Boris Johnson at a press conference, saying: ‘I think Boris is very capable and I think he’ll do a good job.’

He also said he knew nothing about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. When asked if they could work together, the US leader replied: ‘I can work with anybody, I’m a very easy person to work with.’

Trump slammed Britain’s flagship health programme NHS, saying he would not want it even if it was ‘handed to us on a silver platter.’

When asked if the NHS could be on the table in post-Brexit trade talks, Trump said: ‘No not at all. I have nothing to do with it. Never even thought about it, honestly.’

He then added: ‘We have absolutely nothing to do with it, and we wouldn’t want to. If you handed it to us on a silver platter, we’d want nothing to do with it.’

Trump reaffirmed his support for Brexit, the central objective of Mr Johnson’s campaign.

Trump was also asked about Prince Andrew after the Queen’s son was forced to step aside from royal duties because of his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The US leader said: ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew but it’s a tough story, it’s a very tough story.’