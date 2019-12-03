On the night he was snubbed for the Ballon D’Or in Paris, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Serie A player of the year award and was named in the Italian top flight’s best XI.

Ronaldo was at the Gran Gala del Calcio in Milan on Monday to collect his prize, instead of attending the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris where he was third in the voting for best player in the world behind winner Lionel Messi and second-place Virgil van Dijk.

According to ESPN, the Juventus forward turned up about an hour before the main award was announced, arriving more than two hours after the other guests.

For the first time at the Italian ceremony there were also awards for female players. Roma and Italy forward Manuela Giugliano won the top prize.

All the awards are voted for by a mix of footballers, coaches, referees and journalists.

Ronaldo signed for Juventus from Real Madrid in July 2018 and helped the Bianconeri to their eighth successive Serie A title in his first season at the Italian club.

The 34-year-old Ronaldo scored 28 goals in all competitions for Juventus, including 21 in the league.

His loss of Ballon D’Or to arch rival Lionel Messi has again triggered the debate as to who is the greater footballer between the two.

Ronaldo was trending in Nigerian Twitter on Tuesday, with commenters sharply divided.

Here are some comments:

Messi international goals: 70.

Ronaldo international goals: 99.

There’s only one G.O.A.T.. and it’s this guy: @Cristiano⁩ 🐐 pic.twitter.com/xOf57INpU8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 3, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes THE FIRST PLAYER EVER to win the BEST PLAYER AWARD IN 3 DIFFERENT LEAGUES. Best player in Premier League.

Best player in La Liga.

Best player in Serie A.

He is the real GOAT 🐐 #Ronaldo

pic.twitter.com/ckGLCnQNgz — #hashtag (@fiftybillions) December 3, 2019

You’ll never catch me arguing Messi vs Ronaldo ever again. The debate is over, we won! pic.twitter.com/mtN057hkQf — S P L O O F E E K (@sploofeek) December 3, 2019

Before u come online to troll Christiano Ronaldo for not winning the Ballon d'Or, first acknowledge that the man is 34yrs old….34 YEARS OLD. Messi is a football great no doubt but I'll love to see his stats at 34.

Till then, show some respect. — Adunni Adaora Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) December 3, 2019