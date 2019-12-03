Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday restated his administration’s commitment to adopt technology to fight crime in the State.

The Governor revealed this at the 13th Annual Town Hall Meeting on security, which was organised by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, themed: ‘Transformational Security’.

The town hall event is organized as a feedback mechanism where residents and other stakeholders in the security framework converge to get a first-hand report on the state of security as well as a forum for fundraising towards improving the security situation in Lagos State.

Speaking on new role for the Security Fund, Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed the State Government’s plan to build a one-stop technology hub where data will be collated for efficiency in the handling of security issues.

“The Trust Fund will be taking a higher responsibility and new initiatives will take place. We are going to build a smart city project. We will use technology to ensure that the State remains safe. We will build data rooms and install lots of security cameras across the State.

“Other security apparatus will be complementing the work of the police. Lagos State is working with other neighbouring states.

“In partnership with all the States in South Western region, a regional security outfit code-named ‘Amotekun’, has been established to combat banditry and kidnapping. This group will work interstate and all modern gadgets and facilities will be provided. It will make it impossible for anyone to abscond to the neighboring state after an offense in one State.

He added: “We are revamping our Command and Control Centre. We are doing a complete overhaul of this centre.”

The Governor further said that focus has been placed on the youth of the State to ensure that they are placed in a position where they will voluntarily shun cultism.

He said: “Very importantly, we are fully aware of the nexus between young people and security, and therefore very much focused on putting young people at the center of our security strategy.

“To this end, we are engaging youths and educational institutions, right from primary school level, in order to empower them to shun cultism and criminality, and to help them build skills to be active and responsible citizens.”

He called for support for law enforcement agents while they discharge their duties of safeguarding the State.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, LSSTF, Mr. Our Hassan-Odukale, noted that crime fighting is mandatory and the Fund will not stop promoting the fight against crimes.

He said: ”The theme of today’s event is, “Transformational Security” which means that at the Fund, we are reviewing our response to security challenges in furtherance of our goal.

“After 12 years, our Trust Fund is still very relevant as we continue to provide critical support for the Police and other security agencies. This is because our esteemed donors have continued to contribute to the Fund. This continuous support is not only a vote of confidence in LSSTF, but a recognition that our collective resolve to continue the fight against crime is an absolute necessity.”