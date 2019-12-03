By Okafor Ofiebor

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Tuesday failed to confirm 13 Commissioner-nominees sent to the house by Governor Nyesom Wike.

This was because lawmakers deferred debate after screening the nominees.

Leader of the House, Martin Amaewhule, who moved a motion for the House to defer debate on the screening anchored his argument on the failure of one of the nominees, Sylvester Nwankwo to present his tax document.

He said the debate on the screening would be done on Wednesday after Mr Sylvester Nwankwo must have presented his tax documents, adding that the 9th Assembly of the Rivers State House of Assembly is always focused on doing what is right.

Asked why he was unable to present his tax documents, Nwankwo said the information got to them very late, and that he is still processing his tax documents, maintaining that he is a tax payer.

Those screened include: Mr. Soni Ejekwu, Austin Ben-Chioma, Sylvanus Nwankwo, Osima Ginah, Inime Chineweno Aguma, Mrs. Ifeoma Nwankpa, Dr. Peter Mende and , Mr. Bariere Thomas others include Fred Kpakol, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, elder Tasie Chinedu. Rodaford Long-John and Prof. Kaniye Ebeku.

Meanwhile, former Commissioner for Urban Development in the state, Osimah Ginah, has said if reappointed as Commissioner for Urban he would take measures to ensure that the city of Port Harcourt is clean.

He said he would enlighten residents not to build and block the drainages, noting that it would take proactive measures for people to do what is right.