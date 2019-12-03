Six girls died following a canoe mishap in northwest state of Kebbi on Monday, the chairman of Suru Local Government in Kebbi state said.

Umaru Maigandi who made this known to reporters in the state, said three other girls were rescued by the driver of the canoe.

He said the incident occurred when the boat was ferrying the victims across Tindifai River.

According to him, the canoe left Tindifai village conveying nine girls to a Fadama area where they were going to harvest rice but it capsized along the way.

The deceased were between the ages of 12 years and 15 years.

Maigari blamed the incident on overloading, adding that the canoe was overloaded as it had five-passenger capacity.