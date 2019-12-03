The Lagos state police command has confirmed the rescue of Onyiwara Faith, a corps member serving at ABC Farm, Ilamija Nla Village in the Epe axis of the state.

The corps member was kidnapped on Friday last week while on her way to attend the Community Development Service (CDS) meeting at Ilamija.

In a statement released by Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana said Faith was rescued at about 2.20 am on Tuesday in a swamp forest around Ilamija Nla in Epe after a gun battle.

He noted that the rescued corps member is in stable condition and has been handed over to the Lagos State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and her family.

Elkana also confirmed that the rescue mission was led by Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Hakeem Odumosu.

The abductors were reported to have demanded a ransom of N50 million, later reduced to N400,000, but Elkana disclosed that no ransom was paid.

The police’s spokesman also confirmed that the kidnappers’ ring leader has been arrested.

He said: “The kidnappers’ ring leader – Moses Ofeye, 31 years old from Ondo State of Ijaw origin – was arrested with gun wounds.

“The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention due to the shock and trauma she experienced and long-distance trek.”