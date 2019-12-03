Plot by some undesirable groups to cause mayhem and breakdown of law and order in various parts of Nigeria has been uncovered.

The nation’s Department of State Services (DSS) reveals the plan in Abuja on Tuesday, but it did not mention those behind the plot.

Dr Peter Afunanya, DSS’ spokesman, in a statement, said the arrangement was to instigate protests, mass action and violence with a view to causing anarchy and destabilizing the country.

According to the DSS, these predetermined actions had been designed to take place simultaneously in the major cities across the geopolitical zones in the coming weeks, saying this is more so that the plotters were also targeting the yuletide seasons to accomplish their sinister motives.

“Considering the implications of these on public safety and national security, the Service wishes to warn the anti-democratic elements responsible for these heinous plots to desist forthwith from their inglorious acts.

“Consequently, parents are advised to rein in their wards and enjoin them not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble. Similarly, Heads of academic and public institutions are to warn their students and employees respectively from engaging in any untoward activity against public order,” the statement said.

It added that the service and other sister agencies were at alert and would ensure that peace and security were maintained in all parts of the country before, during and after the festive periods.

The statement encouraged all to go about their normal businesses without fear but to report any suspected persons or breach of peace to the nearest security office to them.