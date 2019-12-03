Miley Cyrus has added another tattoo to her extensive collection – a giant skeleton on her forearm.

The 27-year-old singer proudly showed off her new inking on her left bicep, taking to her Instagram account on Monday night to share some black and white snaps of the artwork.

Sharing a close-up of her latest addition, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker unveiled a grinning skeleton wearing a huge bejeweled crown.

Miley took a mirror selfie to document her tattoo, leaning against her boyfriend Cody Simpson’s back.

Wearing a black sweater and matching beanie, she rolled up her sleeve to display her newest design.

The star already has more than 50 different inkings – and got three different ones in just one week last month.

She had the small green avocado on her left tricep replaced with a large rose by celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill. Dailymail reports.

The body art is right above the tattoo of a jar of Australian spread Vegemite and another one that simply reads ‘katzy.’

Miley captioned the black and white mirror snap: ‘@nico_bassill slain this cover-up.’

She also showed off a ’92 behind her ear and a knife piercing through a heart on her other tricep.’

Miley – who recently split from her husband Liam Hemsworth – also got inked with her new Australian beau Cody.

The blonde opted for a hardcore tribute to rock ‘n’ roll while Cody received a minimalist skull and crossbones on his chest.

Her tattoo artist Nico shared black-and-white clips of his latest work to his Instagram Stories after Miley took to her social media account.

Miley seemed pleased with the work as she posed for the camera while showing off the design on the back of her bicep.

The images come as her relationship with a longtime singer-actor pal recently became romantic.

Cody’s manager told People in a statement that the two are ‘both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together.’

‘It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,’ he continued.

The pair were spotted on a breakfast date earlier this month not long after Cyrus parted ways with influencer Kaitlynn Carter following her separation from estranged husband Liam.

The Hunger Games actor filed for divorce from Miley in late August.

Ever since the new couple has been spending time posting loved-up selfies on social media and chronicling their newfound relationship.

At the Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch in Los Angeles, Cody told People it’s ‘safe to say’ their relationship is official.

I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,’ Cody said. ‘She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.’

Cody even supported Miley as she recovered from tonsillitis earlier this month.

He also divulged that he’ll be dropping a song about his paramour this week.

‘She was like, “If you don’t put this s*** out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s*** myself,”‘ he told the outlet.