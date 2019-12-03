Michael Boulos, a 25 year-old Nigerian-Lebanese is dating Tiffany Trump,26, the youngest daughter of US President Donald Trump.

The affair is getting serious as Michael attended, along with Tiffany, for the second time Trump’s turkey pardon at the White House.

Michael was also present at Mar-a-Lago, few weeks ago, where Trump celebrated his birthday.

During this year’s Thanksgiving, Michael accompanied Tiffany to visit her mother, Marla Maples in Alabama. The pair enjoyed the holiday with Marla’s friends, Center for Skin Care and Wellness owner Carmen Anderson and hypnotherapist Tara Sutphen.

Michael Boulos is at the moment studying at City University London for MSc in Project Management Finance and Risk, while Tiffany is based in the United States.

She studied at University of Pennsylvania and is at a present a law student at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. She also does modelling.

According to a report, the pair have been dating for over one year, after reportedly meeting on a night out in Mykonos, Greece in the summer of 2018.

They met at a party hosted by Dubai resident and actress, Lindsay Lohan. Lohan also owns a nightclub in Mykonos.

The pair have enjoyed holidays together in Thailand and Montenegro. And Tiffany’s mother was once quoted to have said she ‘adores Michael’. Marla Maples was Trump’s second wife.

Who is Michael Boulos?

He is the son of Lebanese businessman, Massad Boulos, from the village of Kfaraakka, in the north of the country. Massad Boulos runs Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, and “trades in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction.”

His mother, Sarah Boulos, runs the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria, SPAN, which is a “one-stop destination for performance art, dance, theatre, music and visual arts.” In an interview, Sarah, with a French mum, declares Nigeria her home.

Michael Boulos was born in Texas and raised in Nigeria. He is a naturalised Nigerian. He was educated in Nigeria, before moving to England to study finance at the City University of London.

Trump is yet to comment on his daughter’s Nigerian-Lebanese boyfriend.