Luka Modrić paid tribute to Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi after the Argentine International won the Ballon d’Or for the sixth time.

Messi beat Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk to win this year’s Ballon D’ Or on Monday night in Paris, France.

Modric, who won last year’s Ballon D’ Or, took to his official Twitter page to show his respect to Messi after presenting the award to the 32-year-old.

“Sports and football are not just about winning, they’re also about respect for your teammates and rivals. #BallonDOr,” Modric posted alongside a picture of himself presenting the 2019 Ballon D’ Or to Messi.

Modric and Messi will face each other later this month when Real Madrid tackles Barcelona in La Liga El clásico fixture.