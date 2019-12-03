The Lagos State Government on Tuesday engaged stakeholders in dialogue over the upgrading of Iru- Victoria Island-Lekki axis of the State.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who was represented by the Director, Development Matters, Oladimeji Animashaun, said the successful take-off of the land mark project, which would upgrade Oniru network of roads, covering Muri Okunola Extention, Ligali Ayorinde, Akinbolagbe and seven major junctions to ease gridlock experienced by road-users, was imperative as the axis was the hub of investment activities in the State.

He said in view of the importance of the axis, due to the commercial activities and investment in the area, it ought to experience continuous infrastructural renewal as a way of improving the ease of doing business in Lagos State.

His words: “it is our fervent belief that by taking development to every nook and cranny of the state, we will not only improve our rating on the ease of doing business in Lagos State in particular and Nigeria as a whole, but we would have gone a long way in making life easier and more meaningful to the teeming population of Lagosians through effective inter connectivity within our state while also helping investment to thrive for our people to reap the attendant benefits such as employment and improvement in health.”

He said that the collaboration of Access Bank PLC with the Lagos State Government for road upgrade project in the area underscored the importance of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in delivering public infrastructure for socio-economic development of the State.

According to the Commissioner, the major import of the stakeholders’ interactive forum was to secure mutual understanding of stakeholders for the smooth and successful take off of the project.

“This is in line with the inclusive governance initiative of the administration of Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, which is hallmarked by bottom up approach to development..” he said.

He enjoined the people to give their unalloyed support to the project by cooperating with the staff of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and other agencies of government during the execution of the project.

“The project will as a matter of fact make demands on our ability to persevere and make necessary sacrifices for development to berth in our domain so that together we can achieve the agenda of making Lagos a 21st century economy of our administration,” he added.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Olujinmi Hotonu, speaking through Engr. Ibironke Olukoko, said that the scope of work included right of way acquisition and delivery, site clearance, relocation of public utilities, construction of dual carriageway and provision and installation of street lights as well as traffic signals, among others.

Earlier, Engr. Emmanuel Oyenuga of Planet Project Limited, representing the contractors, said that the project was conceived to provide solution to the traffic gridlock along Iru-Victoria Island axis, adding that the duration of the project was six months.

In view of the expected benefits, the stakeholders embraced the project and urged for its timely completion.

The stakeholders include Mobil Producing Nigeria, Megamond, Four Points,Munchies and residents of Iru-Victoria Island.