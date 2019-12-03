Reports from Bayelsa State says the kidnappers three abducted female students of Bayelsa State College of Health Technology have been caught and burnt alive by an angry mob.

It was reported that the assailants were caught in the evening on Tuesday and lynched by an angry mob at Ogbia Town, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

A student, who craved anonymity the female victims were rescued unhurt and taken to the police station at Ogbia town.

“We don’t know how they were caught. But two of them have been lynched at Ogbia Town. The girls were fortunate nothing happened to them. They were taken to a police station at Ogbia,” she told the Nation.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Buswat Asinim, confirmed the development, saying the victims were in good condition.