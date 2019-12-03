President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the Nigerian Army for its efforts against insecurity across the country and pledged to improve personnel welfare for every military personnel and their families.

The President stated this while delivering the opening speech at the Chief of Army Staff Conference in Kaduna on Tuesday.

“I am highly impressed with the conduct of operations that continue to flush out the terrorists from their enclaves,” President Buhari said. “I ask you to sustain these great efforts.”

However, he said his government was “aware of some of the challenges” particularly in the area of training, manpower, barracks infrastructure and healthcare for armed forces personnel and their families.

He, however, stressed the federal government’s commitment to the armed forces’ welfare.

“Let me again reiterate our government’s resolve to do everything within its constitutional power to ensure the security and safety of law-abiding citizens,” he said. “This is a commitment we have made and will continue to keep.”

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd); Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashil were all present during Buhari’s speech at the conference.

The conference is an end-of-the-year opportunity for the army to evaluate its activities for 2019 and develop strategies for its 2020 activities.

This year’s theme is “Application of the Cutting Edge of the Nigerian Army in Tackling Contemporary Security Challenges.”

In his speech, President Buhari also commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant Gen. Tukur Buratai, “on his efforts to transform the Nigerian army.”

“He has keyed into the federal government’s change agenda,” Buhari said. “I particularly commend his thrust in the critical areas such as the innovative and inventive approach to produce military hardware, infrastructural development, restructuring and reorganisation, among others, with significant results.

“This government will continue to support the army to sustain these laudable initiatives aimed at repositioning you to deal with contemporary security challenges and to achieve a modern army of the future.”