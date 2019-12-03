The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Ibrahim Suleiman, 34, before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna.

The defendant was arraigned on a one-count charge of criminal breach of trust and abuse of office to the tune of N9,000,000.

Trouble started for Suleiman, following a petition by one Mohammed B. Umar of New Capital Properties Limited to the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Commission, dated November 1, 2019 , wherein he alleged that the sum N5, 000,000 was withdrawn by the defendant, who was the company’s accountant on December 8, 2017 without authorization, but was returned on March 9, 2018.

He further alleged that later, another N5, 000,000 and N4, 000,000 were withdrawn by defendant on July 24, 2018 and November 27, 2018 respectively without authorisation and was never refunded.

All of these, the petitioner alleged, were discovered during a reconciliation of the company’s account.