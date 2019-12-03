Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured the business community that the State Government had concluded plans to improve infrastructure around industrial zones communities in the state.

The Governor said all necessary amenities that can enhance the growth of businesses in the State would be put in place.

He made this declaration on Monday at the Lagos House in Alausa during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, George Steiner and Board Members of the Swiss-Nigeria Business Council.

Sanwo-olu pledged that his government would build up relationship between the State and Swiss companies, adding that he hoped to make the State a lasting destination for Swiss businesses.

“I believe your trip will further reinforce and signpost to other companies that we are ready and we can collaborate for good. And one of the things that we are doing is to make business environment in Lagos accessible. Something we’re continuously talking about is that we can make doing business here a whole lot better.

“We are building transportation, building infrastructure and reinforcing our security agencies to ensure that Lagos is secure for all of us.

“We want to reassure you that our government looks forward to opportunities that will foster our relationship with Swiss companies. We want to see how we can grow the number of Swiss companies in Lagos and make Lagos a destination of choice for them.” The governor said, urging the Ambassador to take back the message that “Lagos is ready” to Switzerland.

Steiner who spoke earlier thanked Sanwo-Olu for committing time and effort to make the business environment of Lagos firm and inviting to foreign and local business owners.

He emphasised on the importance of Lagos market to Switzerland and further stressed that they were making effort to expand their presence for the benefit of Lagosians.

According to Steiner: “I believe we have an excellent relationship with this country, Lagos, most of all. We will like to create wealth for the benefit of Swiss Companies and of course, benefit of a Greater Lagos noting Lagos especially is an important market for us.

“In view of strengthening our presence, we set up a Swiss-Nigeria Business Council in 2017. My visit to Mr. Governor is a strong sign to determine to do more for Swiss companies and most importantly, Lagos.”

Also present during the visit were the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Consul-General of Switzerland and some members of the Executive Council of Lagos State.