The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi zonal office, on Tuesday arraigned one Emmanuel Kucha a former Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State.

He was arraigned on a four-count charge for conspiracy, misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office and gratification while in office.

He was alleged to have been involved with obtaining money as bribe in the course of performing is official duties.

The former Vice Chancellor was arraigned before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, sitting at a Federal High Court, Makurdi, Benue State.