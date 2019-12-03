Show host, media personality and fashionista Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took to his timeline to share photos of his adorable family.
The 37-year-old lawyer and entrepreneur couldn’t help but gush over his stunning girls. He wrote:
Still completely surreal that we have two whole children; a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old…
Jeweluchi (God’s messenger)
Irubinachi (My path lives with God)
Yes, we coined those names cos they’re also our priceless gems; Jewel and Rubi 💎
My entire world 💙💚
