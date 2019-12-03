By Gbenro Adesina

There was a mild drama Monday at the Trenchard Hall of the University of Ibadan, UI, venue of the enrolment of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS for the staff of the premier university.

What led to the drama was the exclusion of staff of International School, Ibadan, ISI, from the list of those to be captured under the scheme, which the non-teaching staff frowned at and protested against.

The Non-teaching staff under the umbrella of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU and National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT unanimously agreed that none of its staff would further participate in the exercise unless the staff of ISI were allowed to be captured under the programme.

However, after a meeting which lasted about two hours, it was resolved that the staff of ISI be allowed to be captured by the IPPIS staff.

Shedding light on the development, the Chairman of SSANU, Comrade Wale Akinremi said, “We are here because of the issue of IPPIS data capturing. The non-teaching staff of this University agreed to the IPPIS capturing to reduce corruption. However, when we got here this morning, the management refused the capturing of the staff of ISI.

“Now the rule is that any school that refuses the staff of ISI to be captured, we should stop the capturing exercise and that was what we did. However, the management summoned us for a meeting, which we just finished. In the meeting, it was resolved that the staff of ISI be allowed to participate in the exercise. So, we have resumed the process, as you can see that our members have queued up to participate in the exercise”.