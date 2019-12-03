Nigerian Pop singer Davido, has acquired a new diamond necklace bearing the image of his son. And it does not come cheap.

The singer shared the photo of the necklace, on his Instagram on Tuesday morning, with the caption “I didn’t come to play!!! #AGT.”

The post has attracted over 11,000 comments from his 14.1 million followers on the social media platform.

Although Davido did not indicate the cost of his new jewellery, bought from Atlanta, Georgia based Icebox Diamonds and Watches, one report estimated it to be around $400,000.

The musician is the king of bling in Nigeria and is famous for buying expensive jewellery.

In November, he gifted Zlatan Ibile, a musician that he mentored, a gold necklace worth $40, 000.

Davido announced the gift on his Instagram page on 13 November and explained the reason for his action.

“”Gave my brother 40 k off my neck!!!!!!!! I remember bringing him to Dubai last year and no one knew Him!! Now he da hottest ARTIST IN AFRICA!!!!! Love u bro !! @zlatan_ibile,” he wrote.

Also in November, he spent close to $100,000 on customised gold jewellery for all members of his 30 billion gang.