Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has been named the best goalkeeper in Africa, and the 14th best goalkeeper in the World by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

The 18-year-old who caught the attention of many at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France earlier this year, made three appearances for the Super Falcons at the tournament including the 2-0 win over South Korea, where she became the youngest ever goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a Women’s World Cup.

According to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, Chiamaka and South Africa’s Andile Dlamini are the only Africans on the shortlist.

Netherland’s Sari Van Veenendaal who won the best keeper’s award at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, is the Best Goalkeeper of The Year, followed by France’s Sarah Bouhaddi, who have won the award three times (2016, 2017, 2018) consecutively.