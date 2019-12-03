Aisha Buhari & president Muhammadu Buhari

Love and longevity is in the air as President Muhammadu Buhari and his lovely wife, Aisha celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on the 2nd of December 2019.

The couple shared a throwback picture of themselves on their timeline to mark the anniversary.

Buhari wrote:

“Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family,”.

Aisha wrote:

“Alhamdulillah for 30yrs of togetherness #30yearsweddinganniversary #ThanksbetoALLAH”

