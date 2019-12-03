Love and longevity is in the air as President Muhammadu Buhari and his lovely wife, Aisha celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on the 2nd of December 2019.
The couple shared a throwback picture of themselves on their timeline to mark the anniversary.
Buhari wrote:
“Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family,”.
Aisha wrote:
“Alhamdulillah for 30yrs of togetherness #30yearsweddinganniversary #ThanksbetoALLAH”
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2019
— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) December 2, 2019
