Love and longevity is in the air as President Muhammadu Buhari and his lovely wife, Aisha celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on the 2nd of December 2019.

The couple shared a throwback picture of themselves on their timeline to mark the anniversary.

Buhari wrote:

“Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family,”.

Aisha wrote:

“Alhamdulillah for 30yrs of togetherness #30yearsweddinganniversary #ThanksbetoALLAH”

