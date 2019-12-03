By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday renamed the popular Onikan Stadium after the first Military Administrator of Lagos, Brigadier Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the Day of Tribute for the late Johnson at the newly reconstructed Onikan Stadium said the stadium would now be known as ‘Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson Stadium’ in honour of the deceased.

Sanwo-Olu had extolled the virtues of Johnson, describing him as a distinguished man and a great patriot and an accomplished administrator who re-engineered the modern Lagos.

He said Johnson, though a soldier, was never authoritarian and never ruled with an iron hand and that he ruled with a compassionate mind.

Sanwo-Olu further described him as a great man with many parts, saying that the scope of his accomplishment was great, adding that he was a quintessential manager of resources.

According to him, Johnson was a man with great foresight and a symbol of humility, fairness and justice and that he was in constant support of successive governments of Lagos State.

“He was always willing to offer the right counsel. He was a regular feature of most of the ground-breaking events in Lagos State. his indelible reward for service remained intact and without blame. The projects he executed are still visible today,” he said.

Earlier, former Governor of Lagos State and National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had extolled the virtues of Johnson, describing him as a man of integrity.

He said Johnson was a true gentleman, a servant leader and a man of incorruptible character, saying that he never used his position to amass personal wealth.

“He did not compromise in his profession. He left a good legacy in public service. He laid a durable foundation for Lagos State. He served the people and made them the cornerstone of social and economic policies.

“Johnson embarked on re-engineering and assembling the best cabinet to show transparency at that time. He showed courage and strong determination for the benefit of of Lagos State. His retirement was sudden following the coup in 1975. He lived a life of great contentment,” he said.

Thousands of Lagos residents had thronged the Onikan Stadium to pay their last respect to a great man.

Others who spoke at the event were former Military Administrators of Lagos, Ndubuisi Kanu, Brigadier General Raji Rasaki and Olagunsoye Oyinlola respectively and former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba. They all extolled the virtue of Johnson and wished him eternal rest.