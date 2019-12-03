Borno Government has debunked speculations that it planned to ban the operation of tricycles, popularly known as “Keke Napep”, in the state capital from next year.

Governor Babagana Zulum denied the reports on Tuesday when he addressed thousands of tricycle operators at the Musa Usman Secretariat in Maiduguri.

Zulum described the speculations as misleading and urged “the public to discountenance the said rumours purportedly trending on social media.

The governor condemned the action of some misguided individuals who hid under the guise of tricycle operators to protest the purported ban at Bolori round about; and urged citizens to always to verify the information before acting.

“Two weeks ago, I sat with your leaders to discuss some robust plans of the government to boost and support the tricycle operators with a view to ensuring smooth operations of all tricycle operators within the city.

“This is because, on my assumption of office, I received reports from security agencies on the alleged unwholesome activities of tricycle operators in the state.

“While the government is making efforts to create more jobs and opportunities for citizens, no government will also fold its arms and allow any person to disrupt the relative peace recorded in our dear state,” he said.

The governor said he was determined to ensure urban transportation conformed to standard practices through a unified and well-coordinated system of operations.

“We have to know everybody operating in the state, which means we will conduct biometric verifications to capture everybody as part of the effort to sanitise the system,” he said.

In his reaction, Alhaji Kaigama Muhammad, Chairman of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle, Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), urged the government to adopt effective measures to regulate membership registration for easy identification.

Muhammad noted that the measure was imperative to check the infiltration of criminal elements into the business.