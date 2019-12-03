Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo is billed to intervene in the dispute between Nigerian traders and the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).

GUTA said Nigerian traders should keep off retail business and has moved in several cities to shut down shops owned by Nigerians.

GUTA accuses the Ghanaian government of failing to enforce Section 27 (1) of the GIPC Act, which bars foreigners from doing retail business.

Nevertheles, GUTA says it harbours no hatred against foreigners, especially Nigerians.

“All we want is for them to leave the retail space and there’ll be peace. We don’t want chaos. How how long should this continue when we have institutions to make this work.,” Vice President of GUTA, Patrick Osei Brogya told Kasapa 102.5 FM on Tuesday.

At least 600 shops belonging to foreign traders particularly Nigerians at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle were locked up by members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) on Monday.

This is the umpteenth time GUTA members had embarked on such an exercise in their quest to rid the Ghanaian market of foreign traders who are engaging in retail.–Ghanaweb.com