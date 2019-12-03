The police have arrested a Beninoise teenage housekeeper (name withheld) who allegedly attempted to kill a 93-year-old woman by adding a substance suspected to be sniper insecticide to her tea.
The Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.
He said that the suspect was employed by the daughter of the nonagenarian, Madam Christiana Ogunshina.
According to him, the alleged incident occurred on Saturday at 11 Ajayi St., Mende, Maryland, Lagos State.
The spokesman said that the old woman lived in same building with her daughter, who always instructed the housekeeper to stay with her mother anytime she went to work.
According to him, the employer lived downstairs while her mother lived upstairs of a story building.
The image maker said that the suspect went upstairs to stay with the old woman on Friday as usual and met her preparing tea in her sitting room.
He said that the woman closed the teacup for a while and went into her bedroom.
Elkana said as soon as the old woman left the sitting room for the bedroom, the suspect opened the cup and added a substance.
According to Elkana, the nonagenarian’s domestic servant who was working in her kitchen came to the sitting room and saw the suspect adding the substance, and reported to the old woman, who threw the tea away.
He told that the woman’s son, Abayomi Ayobami, reported the case at the Anthony Village Police Station at 1.00 p.m. on Saturday.
“The police visited, searched the house, arrested the suspect and recovered an empty mug of the suspected poisoned tea.
“The suspect confessed to the offence.
“She alleged that the old woman always shouted at her; she said she was tired of her tantrums, so she decided to poison her tea that day.
“She laced her unsuspecting victim’s usual morning tea with sniper (Dichlorvos or 2,2-dichlorovinyl dimethyl phosphate), but the victim was smart enough not to drink it. She will be charged to court soon,’’ he said.
In as much as I blame the attitude of the housekeeper, we also need to borrow a leaf from this story. Some of us do not always treat our domestic staff with courtesy, respect, love and care. We usually see them as slaves and as much try to maltreat them. It is uncalled for. That you are rich is a privilege; God expects you to care for those very close to you. I know of a rich man whose domestic staff always embrace. The driver will never pray he travels because of how he cares for him. There are some rich people in Nigeria who had died as a result of their attitude towards these domestic people. They are humans for God sake. I know another rich woman. It would be difficult for you to identify her daughters in the midst of her domestic workers who are women/ladies. She cares for all of them. Please, show your love right from your home. Can you imagine how the housekeeper think? If it wasn’t the person who saw her, she would have succeeded in killing the old woman. We need to learn how to treat people well. They are not slaves even though they work for us and are paid for their services. Show them love. Remember, it does not take God anything to turn a domestic staff to king or Governor… Life is turn by turn. Let us learn now and change our bad attitude towards these people.