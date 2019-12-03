Oko Bassey, 65, who resides in Ikotun area of Lagos, was on Tuesday remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his nine-year-old daughter.

He was remanded on the order of an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, after Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi rejected his plea.

Osunsanmi ordered that the defendant be remanded in the correctional centre, pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She also directed that the case file be sent to the DPP for advice and adjourned the case until Feb.17, 2020 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence in his residence in October.

“The case was reported, leading to the arrest of the defendant,” the prosecutor said.

Ayorinde alleged that the defendant unlawfully had canal knowledge of the nine-year-old girl.

“The defendant sexually assaulted his daughter by inserting his male organ into the daughter’s private part. The girl later told her mother what the defendant did to her.

“The minor was taken to hospital and the medical report confirmed that she had been sexually abused,” the prosecutor added.

He said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The law prescribes life imprisonment for offenders.