Mr Aminu Mohammed, Manager, Abuja Children’s Park and Zoo, on Monday disclosed plans to display wild animals for children and fun-seekers in the FCT for the Christmas and New year celebrations.

Mohammed in Abuja said that the introduction of wildlife was a remarkable height that the Park under his watch had attained.

He said that he was looking forward to an exciting time for fun-seekers as the Yuletide approached.

“We will be displaying the lions within the display areas so that people can see them, for now, they are restricted to their feeding areas only.

“We have concluded plans to ensure that they will be out on display this season.

“The lions are about two years old and this will be the first time we will be displaying wildlife since the inception of this park in 2001. We are also doing the same for the hyenas.

“Display cards will also be hung around the viewing areas so people can read and know more about the animals. We are promising visitors and staff of their adequate security,’’ he said.

Mohammed said there was also going to be a collaboration with individuals who would be bringing in games, electric trains and bouncing castles for the Children.

“We want the government to come in and construct an education resource centre to enable us impact knowledge on the kids after their tour around the park.

“This will leave a lasting impression on the minds of the kids who have come to learn during their excursions, he said.

According to him, patronage last Christmas was really good, but that the park is looking forward to more patronage this year considering its plans.

“We think that when people are satisfied with what they have paid for, they will be happy to come back and also tell their friends about it. This place is becoming more popular by the day,’’ he added.

The park’s Revenue Supervisor, Mr Elijah Emaikop, said the charges were very affordable with children paying a fee of N200 and adults N400 only.

“The only addition will be for horse riding, which will cost extra N200.

“We have areas where people can come in with food and drinks and relax with their family,’’ he said.

Other animals that would be on display include Buffalo, Crocodile, Tortoise, Python and birds like the talking Parrot and ostrich.

Martina Asuquo, a fun seeker who was in the company of her parents expressed excitement on seeing a lion adding that she would love to visit the park with her family for Christmas.

Mrs Tolani Abubakar, another fun -seeker said she was looking forward to having fun during the upcoming festivities.

“I am a Muslim, but I do not think it is a celebration for Christians alone because everybody knows how the festive season is.

Snacks and food vendors were seen already making plans and displaying wares as they also look forward to the period with great expectations of making brisk businesses.