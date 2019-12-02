By Okafor Ofiebor

After about eight months of waiting, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday sent names of 13 commissioner- nominees to the Rivers State House of Assembly for approval.

The nominees are expected to appear before the Rivers State House Of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners designate.

A Statement by the Clerk Of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Standford Oba enjoined the nominees to submit 40 copies of their credentials, including tax clearance certificates to the office of the clerk, Room 031 Assembly Complex, Port Harcourt as well as come along with the original.

List of Commissioners Designate

1. Mr. Soni Ejekwu

2. Austin Ben-Chioma

3. Sylvanus Nwankwo

4. Osima Ginah

5. Mrs. Inime Chineweno Aguma

6. Mrs. Ifeoma Nwankpa

7. Dr. Peter Mende

8. Mr. Bariere Thomas

9. Dr. Fred Kpakol

10.Mr. Paulinus Nsirim

11. Elder Tasie Chinedu

12. Rodaford Long-John

13. Prof. Kaniye Ebeku.