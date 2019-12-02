The 2019 Ballon d’Or will be the 64th annual ceremony of the Ballon d’Or, presented by France Football for recognising the best footballer in the world for 2019.

The winner will be announced on 2 December 2019 (Today).

Looking ahead to the 2019 awards ceremony in Paris, Messi is much favoured by fans to pick up the sixth title ahead of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and his longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Virgil van Dijk has become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s side since his move from Southampton in January 2018, helping them to win a sixth Champions League crown.

He was, however, pipped to the FIFA Best Men’s Player accolade by the Barcelona star in September, with the same result likely to happen again.

Judged by a panel of journalists, the Ballon d’Or ran in conjunction with FIFA from 2010 until 2015, when the governing body split to create its own – and much less prestigious – Best Player award.