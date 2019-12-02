The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Kaduna Chapter has called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the organised labour and well-meaning individuals to help in eradicating street begging in the state.

Its Chairman, Malam Suleiman Abdulazez, made the call at a news conference on Monday, to mark the 2019 International Day for Person with Disabilities.

Abdulazeez said CSOs, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have a major role to play in ending street begging.

Abdulazez appreciated the positive efforts toward the passage of Kaduna State Disabilities Bill but drew the attention of government, religious bodies, the media and others to the numerous problems being faced by persons with disabilities.

“We note with dismay that all the numerous structures springing up in Kaduna left and right, mostly are not accessible by PWDs.

“In our hospitals, there are no sign language interpreters to assist our hearing impaired members,

“There are no sunscreen lotions for albinos and enough dermatologists to assist the albinos as current climate condition is directly affecting their skin, ” he said.

He commended the State Government for allocating N500, 000 to the six clusters of PWDs in the state.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), Mr David Anyaele, has called for the quick passage of the disability bill in the state.

According to him, the CCD has been partnering with Kaduna State for over 10 years and with JONAPWD in advocacy and fighting for the rights of people with disabilities.

He said that CCD would continue to remain committed to working with disability organisations in Kaduna State to ensure that no one was left behind in democratic governance.