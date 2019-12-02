The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has mobilised 1,268 corps members to serve in Nasarawa State for the 2019 Batch ‘C’ stream ‘II’ set, according to state coordinator, Mrs. Ramatu Sanda.

Sanda disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony of the corps members on Monday in Keffi.

She stated that the 1,268 new corps members were made up of 660 males and 608 females.

The NYSC Coordinator added that the corps members were expected to undergo physical training, military drills, citizenship and leadership training, sports and skill acquisition training during the three-week orientation programme.

She called on them to remain calm and be serious during the training, especially on the skill acquisition programmes, so that they could be self-reliant during the service and after.

“NYSC is a scheme that parades a pool of Nigerian graduates, pooled together from various institutions of higher learning from within and outside the country with a purpose of building a strong, indivisible and egalitarian entity.

“I implore you to utilise your stay in the camp maximally; some of your predecessors, who heeded this counsel, are today employers of labour, not job seekers.

“Some of them have succeeded in establishing their own businesses and are contributing positively to the growth of the Nigerian economy,” she said.

In his address, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, represented by Mr Uthman Bala, Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, congratulated the corps members for the successful completion of their academic programmes.

He enjoined them to participate fully in all the activities lined up during the orientation course.

Sule also pledged to ensure the security of all corps members posted to the state and urged them to be of good behaviour.

“The contributions of young Nigerian graduates through the NYSC in areas of education, agriculture, health care service delivery and infrastructure have been very admirable.

“These virtues have undoubtedly been complementing various policies of governments towards achieving desired objectives,” he said.