Fireboy DML.

Nigerians have continued to heap praise on YBLN signee, Fireboy for his newly released album titled “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps.”

The album released 3days ago has been winning hearts and charts, with 6,012,126 all-time streams.

However, “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” comes with no guest features and highly organised with good vibes, no surprises that the album listening party attracted the likes of Phyno, YBLN boss Olamide, Wizkid and other top-rated artistes in the entertainment industry.

The 13-track album is a vibe of good feelings and without doubt would go down as one of the best Nigerian albums to come out in 2019.

Here are the comments of some music-loving Nigerians on Twitter on Monday morning:

Segun Awosanya, known as Segalink wrote: “Guess who just made a believer of me? Yeah #FireboyDML! He did great justice to my Harman Kardon Aura Studio. Balanced rhythms and disciplined voice control. You’ve got a fan in me.”