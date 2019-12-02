Nigerians have continued to heap praise on YBLN signee, Fireboy for his newly released album titled “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps.”

The album released 3days ago has been winning hearts and charts, with 6,012,126 all-time streams.

However, “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” comes with no guest features and highly organised with good vibes, no surprises that the album listening party attracted the likes of Phyno, YBLN boss Olamide, Wizkid and other top-rated artistes in the entertainment industry.

The 13-track album is a vibe of good feelings and without doubt would go down as one of the best Nigerian albums to come out in 2019.

Here are the comments of some music-loving Nigerians on Twitter on Monday morning:

Segun Awosanya, known as Segalink wrote: “Guess who just made a believer of me? Yeah #FireboyDML! He did great justice to my Harman Kardon Aura Studio. Balanced rhythms and disciplined voice control. You’ve got a fan in me.”

Fireboy isn't in the industry for competitions, dude just came to give us good music and spread happiness. That's all. ❤️🌍 — Lover ßoy! (@Ifexeric) December 2, 2019

Olamide is so In with Fireboy!! I was focused on his Eyes and he’s like a proud Father looking at his son Dominate the World with a Solo Album of 13songs 41minutes of Legit Love Tears and Goosebumps 👏🏽! In Life you need just ONE person to Believe in you!! JUST ONE. — Buchi Laba Laba 🦋🦋🦋 (@Buchi_smallzy) December 2, 2019

Everyone in my neighborhood is playing Fireboy album since morning. — pastor wilson 👅 (@midonations) December 2, 2019

Fireboy got me the moment he said “you know I miss you, like an idiot misses the point” — J. (@J_Ossai) December 1, 2019

Okay I listened to @fireboydml's album till I slept off. Songs were still banging till this morning. What a way to wake up to a new day😌😌#NeedYou is definitely a tune forever!

Congratulations @olamide_YBNL This is definitely a classic! And once again congrats FIREBOY pic.twitter.com/cuU2obaNGl — Daddy's Boy ☯ (@Chiileetaa) December 2, 2019