Senator Murray Ben-Bruce showed support to the British fighter, Anthony Joshua who would take on Mexican-American fighter, Andy Ruiz Jr in their heavyweight rematch.

Ruiz stunned the boxing world when he knocked Joshua down four times before stopping him in the seventh round of their heavyweight world title fight in June. He would be putting his three belts on the line in the rematch when the rivals clash in the desert of Saudi Arabia on December 7.

In a tweet on his official Twitter page on Monday, Ben Bruce wrote: “I want you to know we are with you, @anthonyfjoshua.

“I am confident that on December 7, you will go out and make yourself and your motherland proud. I am behind you. Nigerians are behind you.

“I call on @MBuhari to show support for Anthony as he puts 🇳🇬 on the world stage, Dec7.”