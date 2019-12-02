Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are a year in marriage and the lovebirds have penned lovely notes to each other.

Priyanka wrote:

My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋

And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed.

Nick wrote:

One year ago today we said forever… well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.