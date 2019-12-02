Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are a year in marriage and the lovebirds have penned lovely notes to each other.
Priyanka wrote:
My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋
And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed.
Nick wrote:
One year ago today we said forever… well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.
