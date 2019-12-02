By Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria has adjourned till Thursday to deliver judgement in the case involving the former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu over alleged N7.56 billion money laundering.

The judgement was supposed to be delivered today but further adjourned.

Kalu was tried alongside his company, Slok Nigeria Limited; and Udeh Udeogu, who was Director of Finance and Accounts at the Abia State Government House during Kalu’s tenure as governor.

In an amended 39 counts, they were alleged to have conspired together and diverted N7.65 billion from the coffers of the state.

In one of the counts, the EFCC alleged that Kalu, who was Abia State Governor between 1999 and 2007, “did procure Slok Nigeria Limited – a company solely owned by him and members of his family – to retain in its account, domiciled with the then Inland Bank Plc, Apapa branch, Lagos, an aggregate sum of N7,197,871,208.7.